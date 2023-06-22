Iowa Court Overturns $6M Nursing Home Negligence Verdict

By Y. Peter Kang (June 22, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT) -- An Iowa appeals court has vacated a $6 million jury award in a suit accusing a nursing home of causing a resident's death due to alleged negligence, saying witness testimony was "hearsay within hearsay" not subject to an exception to the exclusionary rule, and therefore wrongly admitted....

