NFL Urges 11th Circ. To Reject Ex-Player's Race Bias Appeal

By Tom Lotshaw (June 23, 2023, 9:00 PM EDT) -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and seven football teams are asking the Eleventh Circuit to affirm a Florida federal judge's dismissal of a race discrimination suit by an ex-linebacker who claims the league blacklisted him for exercising his First Amendment rights by referring to contract offers as "slave deals" on social media....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS