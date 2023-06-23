ProAssurance Settles Investor Suit Over Disclosures For $28M

By Sydney Price (June 23, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Alabama-based health care liability insurance company ProAssurance Corp. has agreed to pay $28 million to settle potential class claims that the company and its directors breached fiduciary duties by issuing an insurance policy to a physician staffing firm they knew presented a large financial risk, ultimately harming investors....

