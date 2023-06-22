Bed Bath & Beyond Gets OK For Overstock.com's $21.5M Bid

By George Woolston (June 22, 2023, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge has given the green light for Overstock.com to enter into a $21.5 million deal with Bed Bath & Beyond to buy certain assets, nearly two months after the home goods retailer filed for Chapter 11 protection with $5.2 billion in debt as sales slumped and stores shuttered....

