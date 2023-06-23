FCC Says It Won't Rethink Denial For Unauthorized FM Station

By Nadia Dreid (June 23, 2023, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is not going to rethink its decision to yank the license of an Oregon radio station that wasn't broadcasting from the place it was supposed to be, waving away arguments that the pandemic was to blame....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS