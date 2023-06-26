PGA, LIV Tie-Up Might Foreshadow Future Of Women's Soccer

By Christopher Deubert (June 26, 2023, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The sports world was shocked earlier this month with the announcement that PGA Tour Inc. and LIV Golf Inc. agreed to call off their acrimonious litigation — Jones v. PGA Tour in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California — and join forces moving forward in operating professional golf in the U.S. and Europe. ...

