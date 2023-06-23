11th Circ. Says Dispute Over CDC Mask Mandate Is Moot

By David Minsky (June 23, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ordered a Florida federal court to dismiss a lawsuit that challenged the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention's mask mandate for public transportation, saying the rule expired after the COVID-19 health emergency ended and there's no reason to believe it will be reinstated after the case is rendered moot....

