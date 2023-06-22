Crypto Cos. Ink $1.16M Deal Ending 'Black Thursday' Suit

By Katryna Perera (June 22, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A pair of cryptocurrency companies and a proposed class of users asked a California federal judge on Thursday to give the first green light to a $1.16 million settlement they reached over an alleged digital asset liquidation triggered by the so-called Black Thursday crypto market crash of March 2020....

