Customers Take Airline Bankruptcy Merger Suit To High Court

By Katie Buehler (June 23, 2023, 6:18 PM EDT) -- American Airlines Inc. customers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to revive their long-running challenge to the airline's bankruptcy-spurred 2013 merger with US Airways, claiming lower courts have openly disregarded high court precedent in rejecting a bid to unwind the allegedly anti-competitive deal....

