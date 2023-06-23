Alameda Wants $700M Back From Ex-Clinton Aide's Firm

By Lauren Berg (June 22, 2023, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Alameda Research, which filed for Chapter 11 protection alongside FTX, on Thursday sued an investment firm co-founded by a former Tinseltown agent and aide to the Clintons, seeking to recoup the $700 million in FTX funds that it claims fallen crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried improperly handed over to the firm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS