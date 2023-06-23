Deposition Metadata Prompts Sanction Bid In Bias Suit

By Aaron West (June 23, 2023, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A delayed and allegedly suspicious production of requested discovery documents in a former Charter Communications employee's race and disability lawsuit against the company has led to a request for sanctions against its defense team due to "gamesmanship and contemptuous behavior," according to a New York district court filing Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS