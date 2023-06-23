PharmacyChecker Defends Blacklist Suit Against LegitScript

By Bryan Koenig (June 23, 2023, 5:05 PM EDT) -- PharmacyChecker.com urged an Oregon federal judge Thursday not to toss its suit claiming LegitScript worked to blacklist it from the price checking market, arguing that the pharmacy verification and monitoring service cannot rely on a New York judge's decision tossing identical claims against pharmaceutical associations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS