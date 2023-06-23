Senate Dem Wants FCC To Reexamine Streaming Regulations

By Christopher Cole (June 23, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A key Senate Democrat called on the Federal Communications Commission to reopen a long-dormant proceeding that examined whether online streaming services should be regulated like cable and satellite TV providers to help local broadcast outlets compete....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS