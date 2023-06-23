Justices' ICE Guidance Ruling May Chill GOP Suits

By Britain Eakin (June 23, 2023, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's takedown of Texas and Louisiana's lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's immigration enforcement priorities could threaten the viability of other Republican-led suits that take a broad view of standing and injury to challenge Biden's immigration agenda....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS