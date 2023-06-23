Emirati Pipe Co. Assails Commerce's Pricing Analysis

By Alyssa Aquino (June 23, 2023, 1:42 PM EDT) -- An Emirati pipe maker challenged the results of an anti-dumping tariff review in the U.S. Court of International Trade, saying the U.S. Department of Commerce improperly raised its tariffs by treating it as a "targeted dumper."...

