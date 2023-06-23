Ill. Atty With 'Extensive' Misconduct History Sanctioned Again

By Celeste Bott (June 23, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney was referred to Chicago federal court's executive committee for the second time this year and ordered to pay defense fees in a lawsuit she filed against a federal judge and attorneys representing the city of Chicago that was "frivolous at every turn," with the court citing "an extensive history of similar litigation misconduct." ...

