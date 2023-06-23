Ill. Deputy Sheriff Wins $750K Verdict In Disability Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (June 23, 2023, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A federal jury said an Illinois county should pay $750,000 to a deputy sheriff who said his department violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing to let him wear soft-soled boots to help with a hip condition and forcing him to undergo excessive training....

