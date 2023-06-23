Texas Woman's Unwanted Pregnancy Suit Heads To Top Court

By Catherine Marfin (June 23, 2023, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has agreed to take up an El Paso doctor's case challenging an appeals court order reviving a patient's medical negligence claims that she brought after he failed to perform a sterilization procedure and didn't inform her, resulting in the woman's fourth pregnancy....

