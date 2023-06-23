Feds Seek Dismissal Of Kids' Second Climate Complaint

By Ali Sullivan (June 23, 2023, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government on Thursday told an Oregon federal judge that an amended youth-led climate lawsuit challenging the nation's fossil fuel-based energy system as unconstitutional is no different from their previous complaint already tossed by the Ninth Circuit and should be dismissed again....

