Texas High Court Says Drug Testers Don't Have Duty Of Care

By Jonathan Capriel (June 23, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A worker who claims a false drug test cost him his job can't sue the drug-testing company for negligence, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday in a split decision, finding there's no legal duty to execute those tests with reasonable care....

