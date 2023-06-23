Ex-Firm Of Lewis Brisbois Partner Wants Discovery Sanctions

By Catherine Marfin (June 23, 2023, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Houston-based commercial litigation firm has asked a Harris County court to sanction its ex-employee and current Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP partner, writing that he's asking for "wildly unrelated" documents in his back wages suit in attempt to "pressure" the firm into a settlement offer "that will never come."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS