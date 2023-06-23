Benefits Co. Ex-CFO Gets 18 Months In $25M Tax Fraud Case

By Anna Scott Farrell (June 23, 2023, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer and majority owner of a North Carolina employee benefits company was sentenced to 18 months in prison for tax fraud in connection with $25 million in false business expenses, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday....

