11th Circ. Urged To Keep Fla.'s 'Stop WOKE' Law On Ice

By Kelcey Caulder (June 26, 2023, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The nation's largest professional association representing higher education professionals, a labor organization representing over 25,000 Florida faculty members and several nonprofit organizations asked the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to uphold a decision blocking a state law that would restrict the way race and gender-related concepts can be taught in classrooms....

