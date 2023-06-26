Okla. Tribal Hospital Settles $6M Wrongful Death Lawsuit

By Caleb Symons (June 26, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Medical professionals at a Muscogee Nation hospital have settled a $6 million suit accusing them of misdiagnosing a patient who died the next day, leaving the U.S. government as the sole remaining defendant in a wrongful death case against the Oklahoma hospital....

