BMO Harris Sees Ponzi Verdict Stick, Hit $1B With Interest

By Jon Hill (June 26, 2023, 11:56 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge declined to free BMO Harris Bank NA from a $563 million jury verdict finding it liable in connection with a massive, yearslong Ponzi scheme, rejecting its claims of insufficient evidence and ordering it to pay interest that pushes the overall award north of $1 billion....

