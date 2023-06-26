Fed. Circ. Says TTAB Fumbled 'Flex' Trademark Decision

By Andrew Karpan (June 26, 2023, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit decided on Monday that Trademark Trial and Appeal Board judges messed up repeatedly in determining whether a line of vehicle-tracking devices called "Fl Flex" would cause confusion with trademarks owned by a similarly named electronics manufacturing brand — telling the board to try this time to "analyze the correct mark."...

