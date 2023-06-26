Netflix Argues Federal Law Preempts Colo. Streaming Tax

By Paul Williams (June 26, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Colorado's application of sales tax to Netflix subscriptions violates a federal law prohibiting taxes that discriminate against electronic commerce and a state constitutional provision requiring voter approval of new taxes, the video streaming giant said in a suit filed in state court....

