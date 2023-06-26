Astellas, Aon Ink $9.5M Deal In Suit Over 401(k) Management

By Henrik Nilsson (June 26, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Participants in Astellas Pharma Inc.'s retirement plan told an Illinois federal court on Friday that the company and Aon Investments USA Inc. have agreed to pay $9.5 million to settle allegations that the companies breached their fiduciary duties causing thousands of plan participants to lose out on millions of dollars....

