Group Says Texas City Broke Laws In Gas Drill Site Approval

By Tom Lotshaw (June 26, 2023, 9:27 PM EDT) -- An Arlington, Texas, advocacy group and two residents are challenging the city's approval of a drilling zone and two natural gas wells, claiming council members violated a city gas drilling and production ordinance as well as state laws when they approved an application by a TotalEnergies SE unit....

