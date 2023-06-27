Investors Say Online Grocer Share Prices Were Deceiving

By Sydney Price (June 27, 2023, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Investors in Chinese grocery vendor Missfresh Ltd. say they were not told until after they invested $2 million ahead of the company's 2021 initial public offering that the discount they were promised was actually a sham requiring them to pay more than the shares' debut value....

