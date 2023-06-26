NJ Senate Committee Approves Supreme Court Nominee

By Jake Maher (June 26, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Monday to approve the nomination of Michael Noriega for the state Supreme Court in a hearing focusing on his qualifications for the position and his background as a public defender, which he would be the first of on the court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS