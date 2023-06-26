Eli Lilly Unit Strikes $2.4M Deal In EEOC Age Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (June 26, 2023, 3:25 PM EDT) -- An Eli Lilly subsidiary will pay $2.4 million to shutter a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit alleging the pharmaceutical company violated federal age bias law after announcing a push to hire more millennial workers, according to Monday filing in Indiana federal court....

