9th Circ. Says Man Who Posed As Citizen Can Seek Residency

By Micah Danney (June 27, 2023, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Mexican man who posed as a U.S. citizen in interactions with police to avoid being deported did not violate a statute barring noncitizens from lawfully immigrating if they have falsely claimed citizenship to obtain its benefits, the Ninth Circuit ruled this week....

