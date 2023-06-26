New FTX CEO Says $7B Recovered After SBF Mismanagement

By Lauren Berg (June 26, 2023, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The new management of FTX has clawed back about $7 billion in liquid assets as it works to untangle the defunct crypto exchange's jumbled-up customer deposits and corporate funds that ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and others allegedly misused "with abandon," according to a report filed in Delaware bankruptcy court Monday....

