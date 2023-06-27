$5M Settlement Reached In Life Insurance Fees Class Action

By Alexa Scherzinger (June 27, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The representative of a proposed class action against American National Insurance Co. reached a $5 million preliminary settlement agreement with the insurer, and thus asked a California federal judge to approve the deal so that more than 3,000 policyholders could begin receiving payouts for incorrectly adjusted mortality risk charges....

