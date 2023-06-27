UnitedHealth Unit Ordered To Give No-Poach Docs To Workers

By Bryan Koenig (June 27, 2023, 6:23 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal magistrate judge ordered UnitedHealth Group unit Surgical Care Affiliates LLC to turn over a huge amount of information Monday to former senior workers pursuing a proposed no-poach class action against the company and DaVita, rejecting most arguments against the sought discovery....

