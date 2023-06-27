Tax Preparer Gets 6-Year Sentence For Added False Returns

By Anna Scott Farrell (June 27, 2023, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A tax return preparer who admitted to filing thousands of returns that claimed false deductions was sentenced to the maximum six years in prison after he was caught filing additional false returns while out on bond, according to the U.S. Department of Justice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS