Paratek Investor To Withhold Board Votes, Citing Concerns

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 27, 2023, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Activist investor NexPoint Asset Management LP on Tuesday revealed its plans to withhold votes against all three Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. board members up for reelection at the latter company's upcoming annual meeting, with NexPoint citing its "serious concerns" regarding the board's failure to hold management accountable for "years of underperformance."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS