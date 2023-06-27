AI Surveillance Company To Merge With Byte SPAC For $225M

By Renee Hickman (June 27, 2023, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Airship AI, an AI surveillance data platform, and Byte, a special purpose acquisition company, announced on Tuesday in a joint statement that they had agreed to merge, taking Airship AI public at a valuation of $225 million with guidance from Loeb & Loeb and White & Case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS