Dutch Court Won't Enforce $14.9B Award Against Malaysia

By Caroline Simson (June 27, 2023, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Dutch appeals court on Tuesday refused to enforce a $14.9 billion arbitral award issued against Malaysia following a territorial dispute with the heirs of the last sultan of Sulu, a proceeding that's been described by the Malaysian government as a "sham and abusive" arbitration....

