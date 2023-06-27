DC Circ. Lets H-1B Policy On Work Site Changes Stand

By Britain Eakin (June 27, 2023, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has the authority to require employers to file amended H-1B visa petitions when moving workers to new locations and did not flout rulemaking requirements in doing so....

