Ill. Insurer Says $2.5M Sanctions In Art Mix-Up Not Covered

By Chart Riggall (June 27, 2023, 4:04 PM EDT) -- An Illinois insurance company asked a state court judge to declare the company is not on the hook to cover $2.5 million in attorney fee sanctions placed on a Chicago lawyer who pursued a civil lawsuit for years against a misidentified artist....

