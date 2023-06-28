Russia Wrongly Detained Environmental Activists, Court Says

By Caleb Symons (June 28, 2023, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Russian authorities had no legitimate basis for arresting 30 environmental activists who protested an offshore oil drilling rig in 2013, the European Court of Human Rights said, ruling that the group was exercising free expression in demonstrating against the Gazprom operation....

