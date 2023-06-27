Legal Chess Match Ends With Defamation Suit Dismissal

By Elaine Briseño (June 27, 2023, 12:23 PM EDT) -- A Missouri district judge handed a win to chess wizard Magnus Carlsen on Tuesday by dismissing a $100 million federal lawsuit that accused him and others of trying to ruin the reputation and livelihood of young prodigy Hans Moke Niemann by accusing him of being a cheater....

