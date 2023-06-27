Detroit Pension Fund Can't Force Steeper Payments

By Carolyn Muyskens (June 27, 2023, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Michigan bankruptcy judge has sided with the city of Detroit in a payment plan dispute with the city's police and fire pension system, finding the city can stretch out its payments to the pension fund over a period of 30 years....

