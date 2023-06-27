Superpriority Row Ensnares Home Decor Wholesaler's Ch. 11

By Emily Lever (June 27, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The debtor-in-possession lender and unsecured creditors' committee in Nielsen & Bainbridge LLC's Chapter 11 case have asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to reject a motion by a rejected DIP lender for a superpriority adequate protection claim for its prepetition debt, saying the loan documents don't give it the right to make the claim....

