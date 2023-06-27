CFPB Fines Payment Processor $25M Over 2021 'Fiasco'

By Jon Hill (June 27, 2023, 12:38 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday that payment processor ACI Worldwide Corp. has agreed to pay a $25 million fine over a 2021 testing error that resulted in the inadvertent initiation of more than $2 billion in debit transactions from mortgage borrowers' bank accounts....

