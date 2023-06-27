Ex-NFL Player Fired Woman After Affair, Suit Says

By Daniel Ducassi (June 27, 2023, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Former NFL player Chadwick Brown, now CEO of a company that specializes in shipping reptiles and aquatic animals, has been accused in Colorado state court of firing the company's controller, with whom he was having an affair, at the insistence of his wife, Kristin....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS