Online Tribal Lender Gets Pause To Consider Arb. In RICO Suit

By Ali Sullivan (June 27, 2023, 7:30 PM EDT) -- An Indiana resident accusing a tribal lending company of charging illegally high interest rates will have to wait to press his case after an Indiana federal judge on Tuesday paused the litigation to hash out the lender's bid to send the claims into individual arbitration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS