11th Circ. Says Ex-Exec Can't Evade Judgment After SEC Deal

By Sydney Price (June 28, 2023, 6:04 PM EDT) -- An indicted former officer of a Pennsylvania-based lender now in receivership can't escape a civil settlement he reached with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Eleventh Circuit has ruled, saying a Florida district court was correct to deny his attempt to dismiss the case....

